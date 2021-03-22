American International Group Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Owens Corning worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $93.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

