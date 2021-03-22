American International Group Inc. Sells 3,726 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $170,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 255,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,276,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $157.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

