American International Group Inc. Sells 5,135 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.