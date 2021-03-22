American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.24 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

