American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Ciena worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 307,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $32,184,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 260,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 164,958 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,671. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

