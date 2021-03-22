American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Earns Hold Rating from Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $100.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in American Woodmark by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

