AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou Sells 6,082 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.28. 23,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

