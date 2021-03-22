Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,014 shares of company stock worth $2,201,090. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 580,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.