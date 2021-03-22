Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25.

On Thursday, February 11th, John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,164. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,924 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 391,820 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.