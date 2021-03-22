Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 101646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.89.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,999,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 229,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

