AmonD One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,334.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. AmonD has a market cap of $2.04 million and $16,334.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00469752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00140816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00803964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00075132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

