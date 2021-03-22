Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce $20.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.65 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

