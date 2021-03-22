Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $445,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434,972. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

