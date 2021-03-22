Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 421.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 589,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,732. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.