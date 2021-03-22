Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.97. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $222.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

