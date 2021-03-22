Analysts Anticipate PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will report $4.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $20.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

