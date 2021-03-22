Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.45. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,520 shares of company stock worth $27,640,336. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after acquiring an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $215.25 on Monday. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.49.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

