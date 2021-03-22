Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce $176.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.90 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $99.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $826.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

