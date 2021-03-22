Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.93 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce $176.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.90 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $99.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $826.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.