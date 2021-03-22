Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $427.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.20 million and the lowest is $420.30 million. CDK Global posted sales of $516.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 29.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

