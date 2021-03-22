Analysts Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.20 Million

Analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $131.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.71 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. GreenSky reported sales of $121.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $584.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $588.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $660.89 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $691.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

GSKY opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

