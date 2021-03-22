Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $2.82 EPS

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $11.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $15.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $12.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.74.

NYSE:LYB opened at $106.77 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.