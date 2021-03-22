Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $2.82 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $11.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $15.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $12.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.74.

NYSE:LYB opened at $106.77 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

