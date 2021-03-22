Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.80. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.02. 60,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,396. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.88. The firm has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

