Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.00 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $826.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.81.

Shares of SIVB opened at $544.61 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

