Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,763,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.48. 607,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.