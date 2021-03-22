Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. 812,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,367,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after buying an additional 30,188,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $281,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,989,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $88,857,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.