Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.73. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $191.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

