Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post sales of $164.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.33 million. Zscaler reported sales of $110.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $634.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.17 million to $638.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $853.77 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.74.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $37,601,348. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 788.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.56 on Monday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

