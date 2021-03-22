Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of AIT opened at $93.16 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

