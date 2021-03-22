Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Avangrid stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

