Analysts Offer Predictions for Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($3.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.45). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

NYSE:ALK opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

