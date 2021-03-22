Analysts Offer Predictions for FedEx Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for FedEx in a research report issued on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will earn $17.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2022 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

FedEx stock opened at $279.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 203.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

