Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ICON Public (ICLR)

3/15/2021 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $207.00.

3/3/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $208.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ICON Public was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

2/25/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $208.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICLR opened at $186.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

