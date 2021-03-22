Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS: IDEXY) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/11/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/2/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

3/1/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

IDEXY stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

