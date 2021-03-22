Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Poshmark (POSH)

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

POSH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 484,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,871. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60.

Get Poshmark Inc alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.