Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Poshmark (POSH)

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/12/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
POSH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 484,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,871. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60.
Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.
