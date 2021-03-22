Analysts Set Expectations for Duluth Holdings Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duluth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Duluth has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.