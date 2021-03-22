Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (AZN, BCI, BRBY, CAS, CG, FRRPF, ITM, JSG, KUBTY, LLOY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 22nd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a tender rating.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$18.50.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

TP ICAP (LON:TCAP) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

