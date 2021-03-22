Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI):

3/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

2/25/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.50 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

1/29/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

1/27/2021 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Shares of INFI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,238. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.