Analyzing Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) & Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allakos and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 1 8 7 0 2.38

Allakos presently has a consensus price target of $181.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.26%. Given Allakos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allakos is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

Allakos has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Allakos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allakos and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos N/A -29.18% -27.70% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -22.32% 14.23% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allakos and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos N/A N/A -$85.37 million ($1.89) -61.85 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $48.23 billion 1.24 $4.58 billion $1.77 9.03

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Allakos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats Allakos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, medicated skincare products, nutritional supplements, and self-care solutions in dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, and cold and cough. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop oncology drugs; research and license agreement with Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of new treatments for cardiovascular and gynecological diseases; collaboration agreement with Exscientia Ltd, Foundation Medicine Inc., and Evotec AG; research collaboration with Arvinas Inc. and Forschungszentrum JÃ¼lich GmbH; strategic research partnership with University of Oxford to develop novel gynecological therapies; and research collaboration agreements with Haplogen GmbH and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

