Analyzing Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) & Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow Health has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vaccinex and Harrow Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A N/A -367.05% Harrow Health -3.94% -3.52% -1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Harrow Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Harrow Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $520,000.00 153.26 -$31.86 million ($2.47) -1.44 Harrow Health $51.17 million 3.74 $170,000.00 ($0.29) -25.41

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccinex. Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vaccinex and Harrow Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaccinex presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.63%. Harrow Health has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.96%. Given Vaccinex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Summary

Vaccinex beats Harrow Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings. Its products portfolio includes topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100 and SURF-200; SURF-300, an oral capsule for treating patients suffering from ocular surface diseases, and DED signs and symptoms; Klarity drops to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with DED; MELT-100, a drug that is administered sublingually for conscious sedation during cataract surgery; MAY-66 that is used for the treatment of symptoms associated with Peyronie's disease; MAY-44, a non-estrogen topical analgesic gel; and other drug candidates for rare diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of MAY-88, an oral anhydrous extend release suspension of pentosan polysulfate sodium for interstitial cystitis. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

