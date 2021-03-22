AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.99% from the company’s current price.

ANAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

