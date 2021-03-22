AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.99% from the company’s current price.
ANAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.
Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $35.85.
In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
