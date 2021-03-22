Anchor Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $18,094.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.83 or 0.00647207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

