Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Tops $315.68 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00011577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $315.68 million and $14.31 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00131313 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.