Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,077 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,568,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

