Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 89.0% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

