Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 286.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.