Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DFIN opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.51 million, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
