Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFIN opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.51 million, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

