Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of ZAGG worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. ZAGG Inc has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

