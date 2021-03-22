Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of Amtech Systems worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $102,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $167.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

