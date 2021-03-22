Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of PCSB Financial worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCSB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.