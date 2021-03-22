Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.94 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

